Glassmorphic Lyrics

Bring your tracks to life with a sleek lyric visualizer wrapped in a modern glassmorphic look. This template showcases synchronized lyrics inside a glowing, rounded panel, supported by an audio‑reactive spectrum, progress indicator, and a dedicated area for cover art and artist details. Clean, dark gradients make colors pop, while subtle particles add depth. Easily tailor fonts, sizes, and colors to match your branding and fine‑tune line breaks and scroll speed for perfect readability. Ideal for singles, albums, teasers, and social releases—produce polished lyric videos that look pro in minutes.