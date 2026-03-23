Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Glassmorphic Lyrics - Original - Poster image

Glassmorphic Lyrics

Up to 2h · 2K (2560x1440) · 30 fps · 1 song · 2 images · 3 texts · 3 fonts
Lyric video
Music visualization
Music
Glassmorphism
Digital
13exports
rating
Bring your tracks to life with a sleek lyric visualizer wrapped in a modern glassmorphic look. This template showcases synchronized lyrics inside a glowing, rounded panel, supported by an audio‑reactive spectrum, progress indicator, and a dedicated area for cover art and artist details. Clean, dark gradients make colors pop, while subtle particles add depth. Easily tailor fonts, sizes, and colors to match your branding and fine‑tune line breaks and scroll speed for perfect readability. Ideal for singles, albums, teasers, and social releases—produce polished lyric videos that look pro in minutes.
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Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
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Promo
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Logo Animation
Outro
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Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
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Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us