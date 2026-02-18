Catwalk Lyrics

Transform your track into a striking lyric video with a bold neon aesthetic and immersive particle ambience. This template syncs your lyrics and audio in real time, featuring a responsive spectrum, kinetic typography, and a sleek runway vibe. Easily import lyrics, choose fonts, fine‑tune line breaks, and customize colors for text, particles, and background. Switch between a logo or timer display to suit releases, teasers, or channel drops. Ideal for artists, labels, and producers across any genre, it delivers a polished, high‑energy look ready for sharing on your favorite platforms.