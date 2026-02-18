80s visualizer
Catwalk Lyrics - Original - Poster image

Catwalk Lyrics

Up to 2h · 2K (2560x1440) · 30 fps · 1 song · 1 image · 1 text · 2 fonts
Lyric video
Digital
Music visualization
Music
Glow
9exports
rating
Transform your track into a striking lyric video with a bold neon aesthetic and immersive particle ambience. This template syncs your lyrics and audio in real time, featuring a responsive spectrum, kinetic typography, and a sleek runway vibe. Easily import lyrics, choose fonts, fine‑tune line breaks, and customize colors for text, particles, and background. Switch between a logo or timer display to suit releases, teasers, or channel drops. Ideal for artists, labels, and producers across any genre, it delivers a polished, high‑energy look ready for sharing on your favorite platforms.
TippyTop profile image
TippyTop
Edit
Similar templates
Best of TippyTop
HyperSynth Lyrics
By TippyTop
Edit
2K
HyperSynth Lyrics Original theme video
Energy Field Music Visualizer Vol 01
By bucketinfoo
Edit
2K
Energy Field Music Visualizer Vol 01 Original theme video
Neon Lights Viz - Horizontal
By LuisBranco
Edit
2K
Neon Lights Viz - Horizontal Original theme video
Energy Pattern Vol. 01
By bucketinfoo
Edit
2K
Energy Pattern Vol. 01 Original theme video
Tech Viz
By Romabox
Edit
2K
Tech Viz Original theme video
Soundwave Lyrics
By TippyTop
Edit
Soundwave Lyrics Original theme video
Flying Shapes Viz - Horizontal
By LuisBranco
Edit
2K
Flying Shapes Viz - Horizontal Original theme video
Astro Boy Lyrics
By TippyTop
Edit
2K
Astro Boy Lyrics Original theme video
