Christmas Particles

Transform your brand with a festive logo reveal built from sparkling particles that swirl into a magical Christmas tree. This elegant 3D motion graphics template blends a premium metallic logo finish with a reflective stage and subtle flares for a polished, cinematic look. Ideal for holiday intros and outros, it includes controls for your logo, tagline, and overall colors to match your brand. Enjoy smooth, fluid animation that feels cozy and celebratory without being overbearing. Ready to customize and publish, it’s the perfect seasonal touch for social videos, ads, greetings, livestreams, and more.