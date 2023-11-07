Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Christmas Particles - Gold - Poster image

Christmas Particles

00:21 · 2K (2560x1440) · 30 fps · 1 image · 1 text · 1 font · 1 audio
Logo animation
Intro
Christmas
Festive
Outro
6.4Kexports
rating
Transform your brand with a festive logo reveal built from sparkling particles that swirl into a magical Christmas tree. This elegant 3D motion graphics template blends a premium metallic logo finish with a reflective stage and subtle flares for a polished, cinematic look. Ideal for holiday intros and outros, it includes controls for your logo, tagline, and overall colors to match your brand. Enjoy smooth, fluid animation that feels cozy and celebratory without being overbearing. Ready to customize and publish, it’s the perfect seasonal touch for social videos, ads, greetings, livestreams, and more.
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Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us