Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Play Buttons Background - Gold - Poster image

Play Buttons Background

00:20 · 2K (2560x1440) · 60 fps · 1 audio
Animated background
3D motion graphics
Geometric
Floating motion
Play button
319exports
rating
Bring calm energy to your visuals with a modern 3D animated background of floating play icons and geometric shapes. This minimal, geometric design adds soft depth with subtle depth‑of‑field and smooth, fluid motion. Customize colors and surface finishes to match your brand or mood and use it behind titles, logos, lower thirds, or product showcases. It’s ideal for intros, livestreams, presentations, and social content across multiple aspect ratios. Elevate your scene with clean 3D motion graphics that keep attention on your message while adding a refined, contemporary backdrop.
Available formats:
16:9
9:16
1:1
4:5
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Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us