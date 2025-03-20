en
Channel the power of raw energy with our Electric Reveal Template. Tailor-made for YouTube intros, gaming content, and brand promos, this high-voltage template zaps your logo onto the screen with a crackling neon glow. Customize the fonts, colors, and tagline to match your brand's identity, and publish a video that promises electrifying engagement.
Similar templates
Best of TippyTop
By mocarg
7s
2
3
2
Symbolize the impact of your brand on the market with a stunning animation that reveals your logo in a professional and eye-catching way. This intro video works with any type of content, from gaming streams and highlights, to HQ communications and corporate videos. Simply upload a logo, add a tagline.
By koma
7s
6
3
2
Based on the popular ‘Impact’ logo intro template, comes an improved version with even smoother animation and particles exploding on impact. Create an intro for your stream, gaming highlights, or any other type of YouTube channel in a few clicks, simply by uploading a logo, entering a tagline and choosing a color theme.
By koma
7s
5
3
6
This video logo intro has it all - the speed, smokey effect, simplicity, effectiveness, and timeless style! The design is the new version of the video template you really loved (The Impulse) and it gives you more control over the glow of your logo and particles. Great as a commercial intro/ outro, YouTube opening, or slideshow presentation video intro. Try it out now for free!
By bbpixel
10s
6
7
10
Lights revolve around your animated text and implodes into your Logo and tagline to start your nxt YouTube vlog, Twitch stream, gaming highlights, or any other video content you create, share and promote. Just enter the 4 values that define your brand, and upload your logo for a fully branded, professional intro video.
By Tikhiy
10s
5
3
18
Craft an unforgettable entrance for your brand with the dazzling glow of our Lightning Neon Reveal template. The screen comes alive with the power of lightning strikes, highlighting your logo in an unforgettable reveal that harnesses the raw energy of the storm. Customizable colors make it personal; the effect makes it undeniable. A high-definition masterpiece, ready to represent your brand in the spotlight.
By tinomotion
10s
5
2
8
Celestial rays of light burst through a mysterious space nebula in our Space Nebula Reveal template, igniting excitement as they unveil your logo. This customizable motion graphics video is designed to captivate your audience and make a lasting impact. Whether used as an intro, outro, or standalone piece, this multipurpose template is a striking representation of your brand's identity. Customize it effortlessly with your logo and colors, and get ready to publish a video that stands out among the stars!
By milinkovic
7s
13
2
4
Elevate your videos with our Exploding Bulb Reveal template. As a light bulb explodes, it uncovers your logo, creating an engaging and dynamic introduction. With two color themes to choose from, you can easily customize this motion graphics video to match your brand. Whether you're producing content for advertising, presentations, or educational purposes, this multipurpose template is sure to leave a lasting impression. Download now and take your videos to the next level with this attention-grabbing reveal video.
By Romabox
10s
4
3
5
Beam your brand into the neon cosmos with Neon Orb Reveal, where a dazzling planet reveals your logo written in radiant neon. This template zooms from the vast outer space to your brand's essence, creating a suspenseful reveal that leaves viewers hooked. Customize colors to match your aesthetic and get set to unveil a video that's as expansive and captivating as the universe itself.
