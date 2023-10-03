Thanksgiving Reveal

Bring warm holiday cheer to your brand with a playful 3D Thanksgiving logo animation. A central pumpkin, wheat, autumn leaves and festive food icons assemble around a ribbon headline before revealing your logo and tagline. Perfect for intros, outros, and seasonal greeting cards, this vibrant cartoon design delivers cozy, upbeat energy. Customize text, logo and colors to match your brand and publish a polished opener in minutes. Ideal for social posts, promos, and event announcements during the fall season and harvest celebrations.