Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Cipher Visor - Style 1 - Poster image

HelmSync Lyrics

Up to 2h · 2K (2560x1440) · 30 fps · 1 song · 1 image · 1 text · 2 fonts
Lyric video
Music visualization
3D motion graphics
Futuristic
Music
13exports
rating
Turn any track into a striking lyric video. This 3D futuristic helmet features an LED visor that displays your lyrics while an audio spectrum reacts to every beat. Clean, dark backgrounds, subtle fog, and metallic reflections keep the focus on music and words. Add your song, paste the lyrics, tweak colors and frequency settings, and you’re ready to publish. Ideal for singles, albums, YouTube uploads, and social drops, it blends music visualization with bold, readable typography for maximum impact.
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Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us