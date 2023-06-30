Fiery Impact

Set your brand ablaze with a cinematic logo animation powered by fire, smoke, and an explosive shockwave. A dramatic radial blast reveals a rugged, extruded logo before the scene settles into drifting embers and moody smoke. Ideal for intros and outros, this template features bold, high-impact motion, epic atmosphere, and a dark, vibrant palette. Easily customize colors, glow, and effects, toggle embers or smoke, and add your tagline to complete the ident. Create an unforgettable first impression with a fiery logo reveal that commands attention in any format.