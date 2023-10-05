Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Mysterious Bats - Blood Red - Poster image

Mysterious Bats

00:11 · 4K (3840x2160) · 30 fps · 1 image · 1 text · 1 font · 1 audio
Logo animation
Horror
Intro
Halloween
Atmospheric
2Kexports
rating
Summon a swarm of bats and reveal your brand with a dark, cinematic logo animation. This Halloween-ready intro/outro blends eerie red smoke, a dramatic spotlight, and a suspenseful build to captivate viewers. Easily customize your logo, tagline, colors, and fonts to match your identity. Ideal for spooky campaigns, horror content, gaming channels, and seasonal promos, it delivers a polished, atmospheric sting that leaves an unforgettable impression. Whether you’re opening a video or signing off, this bat-driven logo reveal sets the tone with mystery, tension, and style.
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Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us