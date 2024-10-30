en
Menu
Templates
Solutions
Heartwarming Thanksgiving Reveal
00:00/00:22
Resolution - Auto (360p)
Loop
Speed (1x)
Keyboard shortcuts H
Created by TippyTop
10exports
22 seconds
4K (3840x2160)
30fps
1image
4texts
1font
1audio
Welcome the Thanksgiving season with an inviting and visually appealing video. Our Heartwarming Thanksgiving Reveal template lets you bring holiday greetings to life with customization options for logos, taglines, and more. Whether it's for followers or customers, your personalized, reveal video will convey a festive and warm message, ensuring a lasting impact long after the holiday cheers have faded.
Similar templates
Best of TippyTop
By MissMotion
20s
6
14
12
Capture the magic of New Year's Eve with our enchanting Shiny New Year Countdown template. The anticipation of the countdown and the surprise of a cool logo reveal come together to create a stirring experience. Ideal for greeting your audience or promoting your New Year's specials, you'll find customization a breeze. Add your own text, tagline, colors, and logo for a seamless fit with your brand aesthetic.
By onbothsides
20s
24
15
19
Create a tapestry of autumnal bliss with our Thanksgiving Booklet Slideshow template. This masterpiece is designed to highlight your Thanksgiving and autumn moments or promotions through an engaging story of images and video. Customize the aesthetics with your preferred colors, fonts, and incorporate your logo to share a narrative that resonates with all the warmth of the season.
By tinomotion
20s
5
6
8
A template with a colorful design and a stop-motion feel. The project contains 4 text placeholders 1 audio placeholder and 1 logo placeholder. You can customize the colors and other settings to suit your own needs. Ideal for creating a short intro for your cooking shows and videos.
By Moysher
15s
26
19
7
A dynamic project that uses a cool combination of text animation and transition effects to reveal and enhance your products, images, or videos. Impress your audience with this fast and creatively animated 4k video, perfect for showcasing new collections, but also available in 17 different, industry inspired, use-case media combinations.
By 4Kadis
15s
2
9
17
Dive into a world of digital chaos and emerge with your brand unscathed using our attention-grabbing glitch Glitch Titles reveal template. The layout sets the stage for glitchy titles and backgrounds that lead to an unforgettable logo reveal. Perfect for tech-minded companies seeking to stand out. Just add your text and logo to propel your brand's digital identity.
By Balalaika
24s
25
27
7
This template features a countdown intro with 15 text placeholders and 11 media placeholders. You can adjust and modify the colors to match your own brand with the included color controller. You can use it as an introduction to your example.
By kalinichev
18s
1
7
11
Set your brand in stone with our dynamic Stones and Stones And Grass Reveal template! As nature weaves around the tough, stony facade, watch your logo take shape in stunning 3D. This template is made for multipurpose use perfect for YouTube intros, brand presentations, or even educational content. Customize the text, and colors, and include your tagline to firmly establish your brand landscape.
By Balalaika
22s
24
29
19
Craft your narrative visually with our breathtaking Dynamic Slides Stream template. Showcase your brand's journey with seamless transitions between images and text that captivate from beginning to end. Customizable options like logos, fonts, and color schemes allow you to create a unique story that's perfectly on-brand. Ideal for presentations, photo galleries, and marketing campaigns, these videos are ready to go live, resonating with your audience on any full-screen display.
Menu
Templates
Solutions