Gridwave HUD

Bring your tracks to life with a futuristic HUD music visualizer. This audio‑reactive design centers your logo or artwork inside flowing contour lines, with spectrum analyzers, equalizer bars, waveform, timer and progress bar built in. Customize colors, text, and UI accents, choose spectrum styles, and fine‑tune frequency bands and beat reactors. Perfect for singles, mixes and label drops, it renders the full length of your audio while keeping focus on your brand. Create a clean, neon, hi‑tech visual experience that looks great on social platforms and video channels.