Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Club Aura - Original - Poster image

Club Aura

Up to 2h · 2K (2560x1440) · 24 fps · 1 song · 2 images · 3 texts · 3 fonts
Music visualization
3D motion graphics
Music
Glossy
Audio reactive
19exports
rating
Bring your track to life with a glossy 3D DJ visualizer that moves to the beat. A reactive audio spectrum, neon rays and particles build a vivid stage while your song, artist, logo and cover image stay front and center. Customize spectrum style, colors, background gradients, rays and particles, plus camera wiggle and beat sensitivity. A built‑in timer and timeline make it perfect for releases, livestreams or label drops. Upload your audio, set your details, and render a performance‑grade, club‑inspired visual that amplifies your sound.
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Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us