Bring your track to life with a glossy 3D DJ visualizer that moves to the beat. A reactive audio spectrum, neon rays and particles build a vivid stage while your song, artist, logo and cover image stay front and center. Customize spectrum style, colors, background gradients, rays and particles, plus camera wiggle and beat sensitivity. A built‑in timer and timeline make it perfect for releases, livestreams or label drops. Upload your audio, set your details, and render a performance‑grade, club‑inspired visual that amplifies your sound.