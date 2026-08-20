Youtube intro for cooking channel
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More details
Retro Frequency Viz - Original - Poster image

Gridwave Reactor

Up to 2h · 2K (2560x1440) · 30 fps · 1 song · 1 image · 2 texts · 2 fonts
Music visualization
Synthwave
Music
Glow
Circular spectrum
8exports
rating
Bring your music to life with a neon synthwave visualizer. Center your cover art inside a circular spectrum, set over a glowing outrun grid and starry sky. The design is fully audio‑reactive, with beat‑synced motion, an optional timecode, and subtle VHS/CRT flavor. Customize colors, spectrum range and thickness, fonts, particles, and background looks to match your brand. Perfect for song releases, mixes and channel uploads—just add your track and export eye‑catching visuals that keep listeners engaged.
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Try for free
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Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us