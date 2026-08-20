Gridwave Reactor

Bring your music to life with a neon synthwave visualizer. Center your cover art inside a circular spectrum, set over a glowing outrun grid and starry sky. The design is fully audio‑reactive, with beat‑synced motion, an optional timecode, and subtle VHS/CRT flavor. Customize colors, spectrum range and thickness, fonts, particles, and background looks to match your brand. Perfect for song releases, mixes and channel uploads—just add your track and export eye‑catching visuals that keep listeners engaged.