Gridwave Reactor - Vertical

Elevate your track with a vertical synthwave visualizer built around a circular spectrum, neon wireframe mountains, and a bold horizon grid. Display cover art, artist and song details with optional timecode while the spectrum reacts dynamically to your audio. Add retro character with VHS/CRT texture, film noise and a glossy reflection sweep. Smooth, continuous motion and vibrant neon glow make it ideal for music releases, teasers and social promos. Customize colors, look and display options to match your brand, then export a high‑impact, audio‑reactive video that grabs attention on any platform.