Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Gridwave Reactor - Vertical - Original - Poster image

Gridwave Reactor - Vertical

Up to 2h · 1080p (1080x1920) · 30 fps · 1 song · 1 image · 2 texts · 2 fonts
Music visualization
Synthwave
Music
Glow
Circular spectrum
10exports
rating
Elevate your track with a vertical synthwave visualizer built around a circular spectrum, neon wireframe mountains, and a bold horizon grid. Display cover art, artist and song details with optional timecode while the spectrum reacts dynamically to your audio. Add retro character with VHS/CRT texture, film noise and a glossy reflection sweep. Smooth, continuous motion and vibrant neon glow make it ideal for music releases, teasers and social promos. Customize colors, look and display options to match your brand, then export a high‑impact, audio‑reactive video that grabs attention on any platform.
Available formats:
16:9
9:16
1:1
4:5
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Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
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Promo
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Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
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Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us