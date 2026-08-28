Gridwave Reactor - Square

Bring your music to life with a neon synthwave visualizer. A circular spectrum pulses to your track inside a retro grid landscape and striped sun, while artist and song titles stay front and center with a live timecode. Customize colors, typography, glow and particle intensity to match your brand, and add vintage texture with retro effects. Perfect for singles, DJ sets and album teasers, this square design delivers eye‑catching, audio‑reactive visuals ready for social sharing.