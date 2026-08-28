Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Gridwave Reactor - Square - Original - Poster image

Gridwave Reactor - Square

Up to 2h · 1080p (1080x1080) · 30 fps · 1 song · 1 image · 2 texts · 2 fonts
Music visualization
Synthwave
Music
Glow
Audio spectrum
10exports
rating
Bring your music to life with a neon synthwave visualizer. A circular spectrum pulses to your track inside a retro grid landscape and striped sun, while artist and song titles stay front and center with a live timecode. Customize colors, typography, glow and particle intensity to match your brand, and add vintage texture with retro effects. Perfect for singles, DJ sets and album teasers, this square design delivers eye‑catching, audio‑reactive visuals ready for social sharing.
Available formats:
16:9
9:16
1:1
4:5
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Intro
Music Visualization
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Logo Animation
Outro
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Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
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Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us