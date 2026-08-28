Gridwave Reactor - Post

Showcase your track with a neon synthwave music visualizer built for standout posts. A circular spectrum pulses to your song while wireframe mountains and an outrun grid create deep, cosmic vibes. Add artist and title, display a clean timecode, and spotlight your artwork at the center. Optional VHS texture brings retro grit; glowing gradients keep it fresh and modern. Fully audio‑reactive and easy to customize, it’s perfect for singles, remixes, and promotional clips that need impact.