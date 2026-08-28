Gridwave Reactor - Post
Up to 2h · 1080p (1080x1350) · 30 fps · 1 song · 1 image · 2 texts · 2 fonts
10exports
Showcase your track with a neon synthwave music visualizer built for standout posts. A circular spectrum pulses to your song while wireframe mountains and an outrun grid create deep, cosmic vibes. Add artist and title, display a clean timecode, and spotlight your artwork at the center. Optional VHS texture brings retro grit; glowing gradients keep it fresh and modern. Fully audio‑reactive and easy to customize, it’s perfect for singles, remixes, and promotional clips that need impact.
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