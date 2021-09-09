Interstellar Dance 2

Turn any song into a hypnotic showpiece with an audio‑reactive 3D dancer set against a cosmic nebula. This visualizer pulses to your beat with zoom bursts, motion, exposure and scale reacting in real time. Display artist and track info and choose spectrum styles to match your sound. Fine‑tune color modes, frequency ranges, band count and subtle camera effects to dial in the perfect vibe. Ideal for music releases, DJ sets and live streams, this template delivers a high‑impact, futuristic experience that keeps viewers locked in from first drop to final note.