Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Interstellar Dance 2 - New Original - Poster image

Interstellar Dance 2

Up to 2h · 2K (2560x1440) · 30 fps · 1 song · 1 text · 1 font
Music visualization
3D motion graphics
Music
Cosmic
Dancer
17.5Kexports
rating
Turn any song into a hypnotic showpiece with an audio‑reactive 3D dancer set against a cosmic nebula. This visualizer pulses to your beat with zoom bursts, motion, exposure and scale reacting in real time. Display artist and track info and choose spectrum styles to match your sound. Fine‑tune color modes, frequency ranges, band count and subtle camera effects to dial in the perfect vibe. Ideal for music releases, DJ sets and live streams, this template delivers a high‑impact, futuristic experience that keeps viewers locked in from first drop to final note.
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Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us