Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Interstellar Dance 3 - New Original - Poster image

Interstellar Dance 3

Up to 2h · 2K (2560x1440) · 30 fps · 1 song · 1 text · 1 font
Music visualization
Music
3D motion graphics
Futuristic
Audio reactive
9.4Kexports
rating
Send your music through a cosmic tunnel with an audio‑reactive visualizer. A futuristic interstellar character flies at the center as spectrum bars pulse to your track. Enjoy rich 3D motion graphics, a moody dark palette with vibrant glow accents, and smooth color shifts that follow the rhythm. Tweak camera intensity, hue behavior and spectrum styling to match your sound. Add artist and track info, set the visualizer position, and render full‑length videos for releases, teasers or backgrounds. Perfect for electronic, ambient, hip hop and more—make every play feel like a voyage through space.
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Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us