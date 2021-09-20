Interstellar Dance 3

Send your music through a cosmic tunnel with an audio‑reactive visualizer. A futuristic interstellar character flies at the center as spectrum bars pulse to your track. Enjoy rich 3D motion graphics, a moody dark palette with vibrant glow accents, and smooth color shifts that follow the rhythm. Tweak camera intensity, hue behavior and spectrum styling to match your sound. Add artist and track info, set the visualizer position, and render full‑length videos for releases, teasers or backgrounds. Perfect for electronic, ambient, hip hop and more—make every play feel like a voyage through space.