Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Android Neural Pulse - Original Theme - Poster image

Android Neural Lyrics

Up to 2h · 2K (2560x1440) · 24 fps · 1 song · 2 images · 1 text · 1 font
Music visualization
Lyric video
3D motion graphics
Futuristic
Music
16exports
rating
Bring your track to life with a futuristic 3D android visualizer built for artists and producers. This template features an audio‑reactive spectrum, bold neon glow, and live on‑screen lyrics for instant engagement. The sci‑fi, digital aesthetic pairs metallic surfaces with pulsing cables to match modern electronic, hip‑hop, and cinematic styles. Easily add your song, lyrics, and branding, then fine‑tune colors, intensity, and frequency ranges to suit your sound. Perfect for releases, teasers, and channel uploads, this high‑impact music visualization helps your audience feel every beat.
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Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us