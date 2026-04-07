Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Android Neural Lyrics - Square - Original Theme - Poster image

Android Neural Lyrics - Square

Up to 2h · 1080p (1080x1080) · 24 fps · 1 song · 2 images · 1 text · 1 font
Music visualization
Lyric video
Futuristic
Music
3D motion graphics
149exports
rating
Bring your track to life with a futuristic, audio‑reactive lyric visualizer. A polished android head anchors the scene while neon spectrum waves dance to your music. Add timed lyrics, choose spectrum styles, fine‑tune glow, particles and smoke, and drop in your logo for branded releases. Designed for square posts, this high‑impact visual delivers bold, modern aesthetics for singles, teasers and social promos across genres—from electronic to hip‑hop. Quick to customize and performance‑ready, it’s an effortless way to create standout lyric videos and shareable music visuals that punch through the feed.
Available formats:
16:9
9:16
1:1
4:5
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Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us