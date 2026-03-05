Heartwired Lyrics

Transform your track into a striking 3D lyric video. This audio‑reactive visualizer features a futuristic anatomical heart wrapped in headphones, glowing spectrum waves, smoke, and particle ambience. Drop in your song and lyrics to see dynamic beat‑synced motion, exposure hits, and crisp, readable type. Perfect for singles, teasers, and full releases across social platforms. Tweak colors, spectrum style, and pacing to match your sound—from chill to high‑energy. Deliver a bold, modern look that keeps viewers engaged and your words front and center.