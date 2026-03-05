Youtube intro for cooking channel
Heartwired Lyrics - Original Blue Theme - Poster image

Heartwired Lyrics

Up to 2h · 2K (2560x1440) · 24 fps · 1 song · 1 image · 1 text · 1 font
Music visualization
Lyric video
3D motion graphics
Futuristic
Music
15exports
rating
Transform your track into a striking 3D lyric video. This audio‑reactive visualizer features a futuristic anatomical heart wrapped in headphones, glowing spectrum waves, smoke, and particle ambience. Drop in your song and lyrics to see dynamic beat‑synced motion, exposure hits, and crisp, readable type. Perfect for singles, teasers, and full releases across social platforms. Tweak colors, spectrum style, and pacing to match your sound—from chill to high‑energy. Deliver a bold, modern look that keeps viewers engaged and your words front and center.
milinkovic profile image
milinkovic
Edit
Themes (8)
Similar templates
Best of milinkovic
Original Blue Theme
Edit
Original Blue Theme
Original
Edit
Original
Red Theme
Edit
Red Theme
Purple Theme
Edit
Purple Theme
Orange Theme
Edit
Orange Theme
Green Theme
Edit
Green Theme
Yellow Theme
Edit
Yellow Theme
Pink Theme
Edit
Pink Theme
