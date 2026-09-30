GridWave Lyrics

Turn your track into a striking lyric visual with a clean HUD interface, audio‑reactive spectrum, and bold, centered typography. This template adapts to the full song length and features a progress bar, timer, and VU meter for an authentic player feel. Customize colors, fonts, spectrum style, and lyric layout to match any genre. Add a cover image and logo to brand your release across YouTube, socials, and streams. Perfect for official lyric videos, music promos, and performance backdrops that keep viewers locked on the words and the beat.