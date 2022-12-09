Hud Equalizer

Bring your music to life with a futuristic HUD audio visualizer. This template features a reactive waveform, equalizer bars, timer and a central artwork frame, all glowing with sleek neon UI accents. Just add your audio, drop in an image, and customize colors, thickness and frequency response to match your sound. Perfect for music releases, YouTube uploads, playlists and channel branding. Built to be audio‑reactive, it scales and pulses on beat for engaging playback visuals that fit any genre.