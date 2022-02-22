Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Digital Iris Viz - Original - Poster image

Digital Iris Viz

Up to 2h · 2K (2560x1440) · 30 fps · 1 song · 1 video · 1 image · 2 texts · 2 fonts
Music visualization
Digital
Futuristic
Music
Circular spectrum
70.2Kexports
rating
Elevate your music with a sleek, sci‑fi visualizer built around a reactive circular spectrum. Neon beams, HUD rings, and a polygonal mesh pulse to your audio, while a clean timeline and timer keep listeners engaged. Drop in your logo, set artist and track info, choose a photo or video backdrop, and fine‑tune colors, bands, and frequency ranges. The result is a polished, energetic presentation that spotlights the music first. Ideal for singles, mixes, and channel uploads where you need modern, digital style with maximum clarity and impact.
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Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us