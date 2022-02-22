Digital Iris Viz
Up to 2h · 2K (2560x1440) · 30 fps · 1 song · 1 video · 1 image · 2 texts · 2 fonts
70.2Kexports
Elevate your music with a sleek, sci‑fi visualizer built around a reactive circular spectrum. Neon beams, HUD rings, and a polygonal mesh pulse to your audio, while a clean timeline and timer keep listeners engaged. Drop in your logo, set artist and track info, choose a photo or video backdrop, and fine‑tune colors, bands, and frequency ranges. The result is a polished, energetic presentation that spotlights the music first. Ideal for singles, mixes, and channel uploads where you need modern, digital style with maximum clarity and impact.
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