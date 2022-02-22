Digital Iris Viz

Elevate your music with a sleek, sci‑fi visualizer built around a reactive circular spectrum. Neon beams, HUD rings, and a polygonal mesh pulse to your audio, while a clean timeline and timer keep listeners engaged. Drop in your logo, set artist and track info, choose a photo or video backdrop, and fine‑tune colors, bands, and frequency ranges. The result is a polished, energetic presentation that spotlights the music first. Ideal for singles, mixes, and channel uploads where you need modern, digital style with maximum clarity and impact.