Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
All
Intro
Music Visualization
Slideshow
Video Ads
Mockups
Outro
Youtuber
Stream Overlay
Employer Branding
Branding
Holidays & Sales
Product Promo
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us

Christmas Opener

Templates
/
Holidays & Sales
30-60s
Landscape
Stars
Gold
Night
Christmas
Holidays
Glow
Light
3D Motion Graphics
Full HD
More details
Christmas Opener - Original - Poster image
TippyTop profile image
Created by TippyTop
17exports
32 seconds
1080p (1920x1080)
30fps
1image
7texts
1font
1audio
Spellbind your audience this holiday season with our enchanting Christmas Opener. Brimming with the festive magic of twinkling lights and glittering snow, this template crafts the perfect seasonal message or promotion. Effortlessly insert your logo and craft a custom tagline to share the joy and warmth of Christmas. This video is ready to publish, gifting you the joy of storytelling.
Share
Twitter
Facebook
Linkedin
Edit
Similar templates
Best of TippyTop
Magical Christmas Original theme video
Magical Christmas
Edit
By TippyTop
31s
7
9
29
Bring the enchantment of the holidays to life with a Magical Christmas. Your brand sparkles into view surrounded by twinkling lights, shimmering snow, and the warm glow of Christmas magic. Perfect for spreading wonder through festive greetings or captivating promotions, this customizable template lets your logo and message shine like the brightest star in a magical holiday sky. Make this season unforgettable!
Magical Xmas Original theme video
Magical Xmas
Edit
By TippyTop
12s
2
3
13
Step into a winter wonderland with our Magical Xmas template, where your logo and message shine against the backdrop of a sparkling icy tree. Perfect for heartfelt greetings or festive promotions, this video enchants and delights, with room for personal touches through fonts and colors. Publish and spread the cheer this holiday season!
Christmas Holiday Opener Original theme video
Christmas Holiday Opener
Edit
By MotionPro
34s
24
16
12
Bring the spirit of the season to life with our enchanting Christmas Holiday Opener. Infuse your holiday greetings with the warmth of a festive interior, personal images, and treasured videos. With options to customize text, fonts, colors, and more, this template is perfect for creating unforgettable holiday promotions, greeting cards, or a digital scrapbook of your winter memories.
Xmas Wishes Original theme video
Xmas Wishes
Edit
By MotionBank21
54s
25
17
20
Create a heartwarming holiday greeting with Xmas Wishes. This template wraps your message in a festive bow, featuring sparkling animations and winter magic. Personalize with your own text, colors, and logo, and share the holiday spirit with clients, friends, or family. It's your perfect solution for a polished, cheerful, and memorable seasonal communication.
Christmas Slideshow Original theme video
Christmas Slideshow
Edit
By bbpixel
1min
22
23
17
Christmas Slideshow video card is a beautiful and festive animation with decorations, Christmas tree branches, simple light leaks and magical transitions. A wonderful way to present a video of your friends, family, memories, special occasions, vacations and holiday photos or as an intro to any holiday event.
Christmas Wonderland Slideshow Original theme video
Christmas Wonderland Slideshow
Edit
By PixBolt
46s
24
22
17
Craft a winter wonderland of memories with our Christmas Wonderland Slideshow template. Set against the backdrop of magical snowfall and enchanting particle effects, your images and videos become a festive story to tell. Perfect for personal greetings or business outreach, this template lets you convey warm wishes effortlessly. Add your text, logo, and customize fonts and colors to send a heartwarming message this holiday season.
Christmas Tree Reveal Original theme video
Christmas Tree Reveal
Edit
By Artstyle
31s
2
9
11
Deck your brand's hall with our Christmas Tree Reveal, a smooth-motion holiday-themed logo reveal. Project a festive ambiance with soft lights and particle effects for your Christmas greetings and promos. This template comes fully customizable, ready to showcase your logo and message in full festive fervor across any display. Create a seasonal sensation with zero hassle.
Christmas Tree Delight Originall theme video
Christmas Tree Delight
Edit
By MissMotion
15s
6
3
15
Introducing a magical way to showcase your brand with our Christmas Tree Delight template! This captivating experience is perfect for YouTube intros, Facebook videos, and more. This holiday-inspired reveal will enchant your audience with festive flair, making it ideal for promotions or celebratory messages. Customize it with your logo, tagline, and brand colors to create a video that sparkles with seasonal spirit.
Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
All
Intro
Music Visualization
Slideshow
Video Ads
Mockups
Outro
Youtuber
Stream Overlay
Employer Branding
Branding
Holidays & Sales
Product Promo
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us