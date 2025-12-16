Menu
Christmas Opener
Created by TippyTop
17exports
32 seconds
1080p (1920x1080)
30fps
1image
7texts
1font
1audio
Spellbind your audience this holiday season with our enchanting Christmas Opener. Brimming with the festive magic of twinkling lights and glittering snow, this template crafts the perfect seasonal message or promotion. Effortlessly insert your logo and craft a custom tagline to share the joy and warmth of Christmas. This video is ready to publish, gifting you the joy of storytelling.
Similar templates
By TippyTop
31s
7
9
29
Bring the enchantment of the holidays to life with a Magical Christmas. Your brand sparkles into view surrounded by twinkling lights, shimmering snow, and the warm glow of Christmas magic. Perfect for spreading wonder through festive greetings or captivating promotions, this customizable template lets your logo and message shine like the brightest star in a magical holiday sky. Make this season unforgettable!
By TippyTop
12s
2
3
13
Step into a winter wonderland with our Magical Xmas template, where your logo and message shine against the backdrop of a sparkling icy tree. Perfect for heartfelt greetings or festive promotions, this video enchants and delights, with room for personal touches through fonts and colors. Publish and spread the cheer this holiday season!
By MotionPro
34s
24
16
12
Bring the spirit of the season to life with our enchanting Christmas Holiday Opener. Infuse your holiday greetings with the warmth of a festive interior, personal images, and treasured videos. With options to customize text, fonts, colors, and more, this template is perfect for creating unforgettable holiday promotions, greeting cards, or a digital scrapbook of your winter memories.
By MotionBank21
54s
25
17
20
Create a heartwarming holiday greeting with Xmas Wishes. This template wraps your message in a festive bow, featuring sparkling animations and winter magic. Personalize with your own text, colors, and logo, and share the holiday spirit with clients, friends, or family. It's your perfect solution for a polished, cheerful, and memorable seasonal communication.
By bbpixel
1min
22
23
17
Christmas Slideshow video card is a beautiful and festive animation with decorations, Christmas tree branches, simple light leaks and magical transitions. A wonderful way to present a video of your friends, family, memories, special occasions, vacations and holiday photos or as an intro to any holiday event.
By PixBolt
46s
24
22
17
Craft a winter wonderland of memories with our Christmas Wonderland Slideshow template. Set against the backdrop of magical snowfall and enchanting particle effects, your images and videos become a festive story to tell. Perfect for personal greetings or business outreach, this template lets you convey warm wishes effortlessly. Add your text, logo, and customize fonts and colors to send a heartwarming message this holiday season.
By Artstyle
31s
2
9
11
Deck your brand's hall with our Christmas Tree Reveal, a smooth-motion holiday-themed logo reveal. Project a festive ambiance with soft lights and particle effects for your Christmas greetings and promos. This template comes fully customizable, ready to showcase your logo and message in full festive fervor across any display. Create a seasonal sensation with zero hassle.
By MissMotion
15s
6
3
15
Introducing a magical way to showcase your brand with our Christmas Tree Delight template! This captivating experience is perfect for YouTube intros, Facebook videos, and more. This holiday-inspired reveal will enchant your audience with festive flair, making it ideal for promotions or celebratory messages. Customize it with your logo, tagline, and brand colors to create a video that sparkles with seasonal spirit.
