Stormforge

Electrify your brand with a cinematic logo animation powered by lightning, swirling smoke and crackling sparks. This high-contrast reveal builds suspense, then hits with epic energy before settling on a clean center hold for your tagline or URL. Customize the metallic look of your logo, adjust atmospheric noise, and match smoke and flash accents to your brand colors. Ideal as an intro or outro, it works for channel idents, brand stings and fast bumpers where impact matters. Fast to set up and highly adaptable, this template delivers a bold, futuristic vibe that commands attention.