Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Lightning Mist - Original - Poster image

Stormforge

00:11 · 2K (2560x1440) · 24 fps · 1 image · 1 text · 1 font · 1 audio
Logo animation
Intro
Smoke
Cinematic
Outro
14exports
rating
Electrify your brand with a cinematic logo animation powered by lightning, swirling smoke and crackling sparks. This high-contrast reveal builds suspense, then hits with epic energy before settling on a clean center hold for your tagline or URL. Customize the metallic look of your logo, adjust atmospheric noise, and match smoke and flash accents to your brand colors. Ideal as an intro or outro, it works for channel idents, brand stings and fast bumpers where impact matters. Fast to set up and highly adaptable, this template delivers a bold, futuristic vibe that commands attention.
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Try for free
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Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us