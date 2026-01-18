Try for free
Intro
Music Visualization
Slideshow
Video Ads
Mockups
Outro
Youtuber
Stream Overlay
Employer Branding
Branding
Holidays & Sales
Product Promo
Our top picks
Heatmap Lyrics

Variable Duration
2K
Landscape
Lyric Videos
Neon
Gradient
Glow
Outline
Music
Heatmap Lyrics - Original 1 - Poster image
TippyTop profile image
Created by TippyTop
26exports
Up to 2h
2K (2560x1440)
30fps
1song
1image
1text
3fonts
Discover the visual heartbeat of your music with our Heatmap Lyrics template. Bring your words to life with pulsing waveforms and intense color gradients that move with your beat. Perfect for any genre, especially EDM and synthwave, this template invites listeners into your musical world. Customize the bold typography, logo, and colors, and publish a lyric video guaranteed to leave a lasting impression on all displays everywhere.
Themes (4)
Original 1
Original
Hex Background
Hex Background
Dark
Dark
Big
Big
