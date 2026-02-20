Seashore Lyrics

Bring your song to life with a serene tropical lyric visualizer. This template pairs painterly sunset seascapes with audio‑reactive motion, a configurable spectrum, and clean word‑by‑word highlights. Add your track, import subtitles, and personalize fonts, colors, and timing. A built‑in timer and artist/title fields keep your release info clear, while gentle waves and glowing sky set a cozy, atmospheric mood. Ideal for music releases, singles, or lyric promos across social and streaming platforms, it’s optimized for readability and vibe—no footage needed.