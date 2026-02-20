Youtube intro for cooking channel
Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
All
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Motion Title
Overlay
Promo
Mockups
Logo Animation
Slideshow
Story Video
Stream Elements
Animated Background
Subscribe Animation
Outro
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us
More details
Seashore Lyrics - Original - Poster image

Seashore Lyrics

Up to 2h · 2K (2560x1440) · 30 fps · 1 song · 1 image · 2 texts · 2 fonts
Lyric video
Music visualization
Music
Painterly
Illustrated landscape
9exports
rating
Bring your song to life with a serene tropical lyric visualizer. This template pairs painterly sunset seascapes with audio‑reactive motion, a configurable spectrum, and clean word‑by‑word highlights. Add your track, import subtitles, and personalize fonts, colors, and timing. A built‑in timer and artist/title fields keep your release info clear, while gentle waves and glowing sky set a cozy, atmospheric mood. Ideal for music releases, singles, or lyric promos across social and streaming platforms, it’s optimized for readability and vibe—no footage needed.
TippyTop profile image
TippyTop
Edit
Similar templates
Best of TippyTop
Neon Sunset Lyrics
By MotionDesk
Edit
2K
Neon Sunset Lyrics Original theme video
Sky Lyrics
By MotionBank21
Edit
2K
Sky Lyrics Original theme video
Melodic Sunset Lyrics
By MotionDesk
Edit
Melodic Sunset Lyrics Background 3 girl 2 theme video
Sparkler Moments In Lyrics
By vivace_studio
Edit
2K
Sparkler Moments In Lyrics Original 2 theme video
Serenade by the Sea Lyrics
By PixBolt
Edit
2K
Serenade by the Sea Lyrics Original theme video
Astro Boy Lyrics
By TippyTop
Edit
2K
Astro Boy Lyrics Original theme video
Ocean Lyrics Dreams
By Yakovlev
Edit
2K
Ocean Lyrics Dreams Dawn in Silence theme video
Retro Viz
By LuisBranco
Edit
2K
Retro Viz Sunset theme video
Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
All
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Motion Title
Overlay
Promo
Mockups
Logo Animation
Slideshow
Story Video
Stream Elements
Animated Background
Subscribe Animation
Outro
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us