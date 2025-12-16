Magical Xmas

By S_WorX 15s 2 4 8

Celebrate the start of a new era with our EveTime template. Capture the festive spirit as your brand shines with a captivating New Year themed reveal. Whether as an electrifying opener or a standalone greeting, this video is ready to stun viewers and imprint your logo and tagline in their memories. Update with your own fonts and colors for that personal touch and get ready to roll with high-definition splendor.