NeuroLink Lyrics

Turn any track into a high‑impact lyric video. This template pairs bold neon typography with an audio‑reactive spectrum inside a cinematic sci‑fi scene. Import your song and lyrics, choose spectrum style and placement, and customize fonts, colors, and pacing. Add a logo or timer, adjust line breaks and leading, and fine‑tune visual intensity with CRT noise and flicker controls. Built for artists, labels, and creators who want a modern, cyberpunk edge, it adapts to your audio for a dynamic, beat‑synced result that shines on YouTube and streaming platforms.