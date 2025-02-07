en
Happy Valentine's Day Reveal

Templates
/
Holidays & Sales
4K
6-15s
Landscape
Boxes & Bags
Wedding
Love
Draw
Cartoon
Outline
2D Motion Graphics
More details
Happy Valentine's Day Reveal - Original - Poster image
00:00/00:11
Resolution - Auto (360p)
Loop
Speed (1x)
Keyboard shortcuts H
TippyTop profile image
Created by TippyTop
10exports
12 seconds
4K (3840x2160)
30fps
1image
2texts
1font
1audio
Spread the love with a whimsical reveal of your brand through our hand-drawn, funky Happy Valentine's Day Reveal template. Ideal for playful businesses and social media promotions, this template features lively doodled hearts and dynamic animations. Customize with your logo, tagline, text, fonts, and colors to bring a charming and personalized touch to your Valentine's promotions!
Share
Twitter
Facebook
Linkedin
Edit
Similar templates
Best of TippyTop
Love Heart Valentine's Day Reveal Original theme video
Love Heart Valentine's Day Reveal
Edit
By re4ee
9s
3
2
6
This template uses a hand-drawn beating heart to reveal your logo. You can edit the color to match your needs and use it as a short introduction to your media.
Valentine's Day Stickers Original theme video
Valentine's Day Stickers
Edit
By onbothsides
7s
6
5
19
Set hearts aflutter and capture the essence of romance with our opulent Valentine's Day Stickers opener. Perfect for promotions, it lets you layer your message alongside enchanting visuals. Tailor this template with your logo, text, font, and color choices, and watch your brand love story unfold in a striking and memorable reveal, ready to enchant YouTube audiences and Twitter aficionados alike.
Endearing Valentine's Wish 3 Original theme video
Endearing Valentine's Wish 3
Edit
By kalinichev
10s
2
2
4
Bring your message to life with a radiant glow and stunning gradients using our unique Endearing Valentine's Wish template. Create a story that's as captivating as it is widescreen-friendly—perfect for grabbing attention across social platforms. Customize with your choice of text, fonts, and colors to make it truly yours. Publish a breathtaking video that speaks volumes and engages your audience at first glance.
Endearing Valentine's Wish 4 Original theme video
Endearing Valentine's Wish 4
Edit
By kalinichev
10s
2
3
3
Bring your message to life with a radiant glow and stunning gradients using our unique Endearing Valentine's Wish template. Create a story that's as captivating as it is widescreen-friendly—perfect for grabbing attention across social platforms. Customize with your choice of text, fonts, and colors to make it truly yours. Publish a breathtaking video that speaks volumes and engages your audience at first glance.
Endearing Valentine's Wish 2 Original theme video
Endearing Valentine's Wish 2
Edit
By kalinichev
10s
1
2
9
Bring your message to life with a radiant glow and stunning gradients using our unique Endearing Valentine's Wish template. Create a story that's as captivating as it is widescreen-friendly—perfect for grabbing attention across social platforms. Customize with your choice of text, fonts, and colors to make it truly yours. Publish a breathtaking video that speaks volumes and engages your audience at first glance.
Endearing Valentine's Wish 1 Original theme video
Endearing Valentine's Wish 1
Edit
By kalinichev
10s
1
3
27
Bring your message to life with a radiant glow and stunning gradients using our unique Endearing Valentine's Wish template. Create a story that's as captivating as it is widescreen-friendly—perfect for grabbing attention across social platforms. Customize with your choice of text, fonts, and colors to make it truly yours. Publish a breathtaking video that speaks volumes and engages your audience at first glance.
Valentine's Day Cards Original theme video
Valentine's Day Cards
Edit
By motionsparrow
12s
21
14
8
Your love story deserves a grand reveal with this Valentine's Day Cards template. Adorn your Valentine's greetings, wedding events or loving tributes with delicate animated illustrations that evoke tenderness. With extensive customization options, including logo, tagline, and personal media, you can craft an unforgettable message that resonates with the heart.
Petals Reveal Original theme video
Petals Reveal
Edit
By TippyTop
14s
6
3
10
Let your brand blossom with each petal in our Petals Reveal reveal. As delicate petals dance across the screen, your logo unfurls with elegance. Tailor with your logo, tagline, and brand colors to create a mesmerizing effect that underscores every introduction or conclusion. Ideal for widescreen displays and social media, this template promises to leave your audience with a lingering impression of grace and beauty.
