Synthetic Lyrics - Original - Poster image

Synthetic Lyrics

Up to 2h · 2K (2560x1440) · 30 fps · 1 song · 1 image · 1 text · 1 font
Music visualization
Lyric video
Futuristic
3D motion graphics
Music
7exports
rating
Transform any track into a striking lyric video with a 3D AI host and an audio‑reactive spectrum. This futuristic music visualizer features a centered robot character with headphones, bold neon glow, and equalizer bars that pulse to your beat. Add your song, drop in synchronized lyrics, and customize colors, fonts, and spectrum styles for a unique look. Perfect for single releases, teasers, and social promos, it blends sleek 3D motion graphics with energetic, beat‑driven animation to keep viewers engaged from start to finish.
S_WorX profile image
S_WorX
Edit
