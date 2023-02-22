Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Horror Title - Original - Poster image

Horror Title

00:12 · 2K (2560x1440) · 30 fps · 20 images · 1 text · 1 font · 2 audios
Horror
Intro
Film Look
Motion title
Film grain
5.2Kexports
rating
Build a chilling opener that bleeds atmosphere. This horror title design layers film grain, dust, scratches, and eerie light leaks over stark, black‑and‑white imagery. A central headline emerges with grungy, blood‑stained styling and a sinister glow. Easily customize the text, colors, and mood, toggle black‑and‑white imagery, and fine‑tune blood and glow accents. Subtle particles and haze keep the frame alive while cinematic flashes punctuate key moments. Perfect for teasers, trailers, or channel branding that calls for a dark, retro, grunge aesthetic. Make your horror intro unforgettable in minutes.
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Templates
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Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
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Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
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Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us