Build a chilling opener that bleeds atmosphere. This horror title design layers film grain, dust, scratches, and eerie light leaks over stark, black‑and‑white imagery. A central headline emerges with grungy, blood‑stained styling and a sinister glow. Easily customize the text, colors, and mood, toggle black‑and‑white imagery, and fine‑tune blood and glow accents. Subtle particles and haze keep the frame alive while cinematic flashes punctuate key moments. Perfect for teasers, trailers, or channel branding that calls for a dark, retro, grunge aesthetic. Make your horror intro unforgettable in minutes.