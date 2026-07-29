Youtube intro for cooking channel
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More details
Source Code Intro - Original - Poster image

Source Code

00:16 · 2K (2560x1440) · 30 fps · 1 image · 5 texts · 1 font · 2 audios
Logo animation
Digital
Intro
Title sequence
Technology
7exports
rating
Create a sharp tech opener that speaks the language of code. This template sequences console‑style headlines over a dense binary backdrop, punctuated by scanning passes and subtle glitch accents, culminating in a bold logo reveal. Perfect for technology brands, IT services, cybersecurity content, and software releases, it blends digital and futuristic aesthetics with a luminous glow. Customize texts, colors, fonts, audio, and swap in your own logo for seamless branding. Use it as an intro, a concise title sequence, or a polished outro to leave a high‑tech impression across videos and social content.
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Try for free
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Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us