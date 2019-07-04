Give your brand a sharp, hi-tech edge. This logo animation fuses a luminous scanning bar with bold glitch artifacts, RGB splits, and subtle film grain for a modern digital look. A dramatic build reveals your logo at center with a clean tagline below, framed by neon glow and light sweeps. Perfect for intros or outros across tech, gaming, or product content. Easily drop in your logo, edit the tagline, and fine-tune colors to match your identity. The result is sleek, futuristic, and attention-grabbing—engineered to make your mark in seconds.