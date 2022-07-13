LCD Title Intro

Bring retro tech charm to your video with a glowing LCD-style motion title. This template features classic seven‑segment digits, a dark, grungy screen texture, and a suspenseful reveal that locks into a crisp headline and subtitle. It’s perfect as an intro or quick outro, and it adapts cleanly across multiple aspect ratios. Easily customize the text, font, and colors to match your brand or theme. The cinematic glow, subtle film grain, and cracked glass overlay add authentic analog character while keeping the look modern and impactful.