Color Waves Logo Reveal
00:08 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 1 image · 1 text · 1 font · 1 audio
1.2Kexports
Make your brand pop with a bold glow logo reveal. Liquid color waves flow inside your mark, emerging from a dark, modern backdrop for maximum contrast. The animation builds energy, then holds on your logo with room for a short URL or tagline. It’s perfect as an intro or outro for YouTube, social campaigns, and promo reels. Easily personalize your logo and color palette to match your identity and deploy a polished ident in minutes.
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