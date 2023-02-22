Youtube intro for cooking channel
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UFO Title - Original - Poster image

UFO Title

00:37 · 2K (2560x1440) · 25 fps · 5 texts · 1 font · 1 audio
Title sequence
Cinematic
Atmospheric
Sky
Intro
5.4Kexports
rating
Set a cinematic tone with a suspenseful sci‑fi title sequence. This atmospheric night-sky scene pairs drifting luminous orbs with elegant typography, ideal for film, trailer, or documentary intros. Customize fonts and colors to match your branding and fine‑tune the glow for a signature look. Smooth, fluid motion and reflection sweeps give your headlines a premium finish across widescreen, square, and vertical formats. Add your soundtrack, render, and captivate audiences on YouTube, Vimeo, or social feeds with a polished opener that hints at mystery and wonder.
Available formats:
16:9
9:16
1:1
4:5
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Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us