Youtube intro for cooking channel
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More details
Old Screen Logo Intro - Original - Poster image

Old Screen Logo Intro

00:13 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 25 fps · 1 image · 1 text · 1 font · 1 audio
Logo animation
Intro
Analog
Glitch
CRT screen
1.6Kexports
rating
Give your brand a gritty throwback with a retro CRT logo reveal. This analog-inspired intro/outro blends heavy glitch artifacts, scanlines and static with a dramatic explosion and lingering smoke. Drop in your logo, edit one text line, and fine-tune the text color to match your identity. The centered CRT monitor keeps focus on your mark while the dark cinematic look adds tension and attitude. Perfect for tech-leaning brands, gaming and podcast channels, or anyone who loves vintage broadcast aesthetics. Exports in multiple aspect ratios and is quick to customize for standout results.
Available formats:
16:9
9:16
1:1
4:5
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Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us