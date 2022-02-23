Old Screen Logo Intro

Give your brand a gritty throwback with a retro CRT logo reveal. This analog-inspired intro/outro blends heavy glitch artifacts, scanlines and static with a dramatic explosion and lingering smoke. Drop in your logo, edit one text line, and fine-tune the text color to match your identity. The centered CRT monitor keeps focus on your mark while the dark cinematic look adds tension and attitude. Perfect for tech-leaning brands, gaming and podcast channels, or anyone who loves vintage broadcast aesthetics. Exports in multiple aspect ratios and is quick to customize for standout results.