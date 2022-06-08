Youtube intro for cooking channel
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80s PC Intro - Original - Poster image

80s PC Intro

00:11 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 1 image · 2 texts · 2 fonts · 2 audios
Logo animation
Intro
Retro
Smoke
Outro
5Kexports
rating
Bring nostalgic tech energy to your brand with a bold 80s-inspired CRT logo intro. A vintage monitor boots with a loading bar, glitches and shards lead into an explosive smoke reveal, and your logo takes center stage with dynamic 3D motion. Perfect for tech channels, gaming-adjacent content, and retro-themed branding, this short logo animation works as an intro or outro. Easily customize colors, fonts, and a tagline to match your identity. Deliver high-impact, energetic visuals that hook viewers from the first frame.
Available formats:
16:9
9:16
1:1
4:5
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Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
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Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us