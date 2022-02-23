Old TV Logo Intro

Bring your brand to life with a moody retro TV logo animation. This dark, cinematic ident features an old CRT set, analog scanlines, film grain and subtle glitch artifacts that build suspense before revealing your logo, followed by a clean tagline. Ideal for intros or outros, it blends 3D motion graphics with a vintage analog aesthetic, brick textures and a centered composition to command attention. Easily customize your logo, tagline, font and color for a polished, on-brand reveal.