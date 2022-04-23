Bring vintage tech energy to your brand with a 3D logo reveal built from floating CRT televisions, SMPTE color bars, and authentic glitch distortion. This versatile logo animation works as an intro or outro for channels, trailers, and promos. Swap in your logo, optional tagline, and audio, then fine‑tune colors to match your identity. The dark, minimalist stage keeps focus on your mark while analog textures, scanlines, and TV static add character. Clean, modern timing meets nostalgic style for a memorable reveal that fits tech, gaming, creative, and entertainment brands.