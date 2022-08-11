Youtube intro for cooking channel
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VHS Logo - Original - Poster image

VHS Logo

00:09 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 1 image · 1 text · 1 font · 1 audio
Logo animation
Intro
Analog
Retro
Outro
2.9Kexports
rating
Give your brand a nostalgic kick with a CRT TV-inspired logo reveal drenched in VHS charm. This template blends scanlines, tape noise, RGB split, and glitch artifacts for a true analog look, perfect for intros and outros across social platforms. Easily swap in your logo and tagline, and fine-tune colors and fonts to match your identity. Fast zooms, energetic transitions, and a typewriter-style tagline build make your message memorable while staying fresh and modern. Ideal for creators seeking a retro aesthetic with contemporary polish.
Available formats:
16:9
9:16
1:1
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Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us