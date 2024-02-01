en
Menu
Templates
Solutions
VHS Logo - Square
00:00/00:09
Resolution - Auto (360p)
Loop
Speed (1x)
Keyboard shortcuts H
Created by arkadixcore
57exports
9 seconds
1080p (1080x1080)
30fps
1image
1text
1font
1audio
Turn back the clock for your logo in portrait mode with our VHS Logo template. Perfect for Instagram Stories, TikTok, and Snapchat, this template highlights your brand in an entertaining and retro style while staying fresh and far from dull. With customization at your fingertips, integrate your logo, tagline, fonts, and colors to make a memorable impression.
Similar templates
Best of arkadixcore
By S_WorX
11s
4
5
8
Step back in time with a modern twist using our VHS Intro template. Set the stage with your logo and tagline, crafted in a vintage style that pops from the screen. This video is perfect for those who want a nostalgic touch in irresistible clarity. Customize the fonts and colors to match your brand, and get ready to captivate audiences with this ready-to-publish retro masterpiece.
By S_WorX
13s
5
5
9
Introduce your brand with a blast from the past, using this versatile Vintage Arcade Intro template. Whether it's a company logo or a special announcement, the retro animation gives your message a timeless appeal. Customization is a snap just add your logo, tagline, and preferred fonts and colors. Create a video that's ready to publish across all full-screen platforms and watch your engagement soar!
By S_WorX
13s
5
3
10
Take your viewers on a journey through yesteryears with our VHS Reveal. Perfect for any social media platform that favors full-screen, this template lets you tweak fonts and color schemes to match your brand's vibe. Use it to craft a dynamic opening or a stylish outro that leaves a lasting, retro-cool impression.
By tinomotion
10s
2
2
3
Old School Cinema Reveal is a stylish template with a vintage 70´s cinema style logo reveal. Easy to use with just 1 logo placeholder. A 10 seconds square opener for your social media. Amaze your audience with this template.
By S_WorX
11s
5
4
4
Bring the retro charm to the forefront of your next video with this LCD Title Intro Template. This layout perfects the blend of old-school cool with modern-day crispness. Tailor the customizable text, fonts, and colors to echo your message, and watch as the screen becomes a gateway to the good old days in a fresh, contemporary manner.
By vivace_studio
7s
9
3
11
Capture your audience's attention with our Glitch TV Logo template, designed in a sleek TV style. Your logo will be elegantly revealed in this multipurpose video, making it perfect for intros, outros, or standalone brand showcases. With easy customization options for your logo, tagline, and colors, you can create a video that represents your brand's identity. Whether you're looking to create captivating advertising, engaging presentations, or educational content, our 16:9 aspect ratio ensures a seamless integration of text, images, and animations. Get ready to publish a professional video that leaves a lasting impression!
By S_WorX
11s
6
5
4
Step back in time with our nostalgic 80s-style TV Intro - Square template, where your logo pops onto an old-school TV screen. Perfect across various platforms, this template is ready to be the star intro or outro for your next hit piece of content. Customize the colors, slap on your logo and tagline, and let this blast from the past carry your brand's message into the future.
By S_WorX
13s
25
8
7
Unleash the eerie nostalgia of retro horror with this Retro Horror Tales template. Perfect for filmmakers, YouTubers, and content creators aiming to give their videos a spine-chilling, vintage vibe, this template immerses viewers in a world of distorted visuals and unsettling ambiance.
Menu
Templates
Solutions