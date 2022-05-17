Cinematic Moon Intro

Set a dramatic tone with a moonlit logo reveal drifting through dense clouds. This cinematic intro/outro blends a mysterious night sky with vintage film grain and projector scratches for a grungy, atmospheric vibe. Swap between logo or title text, fine-tune colors, and shape the mood to match your brand. Smooth camera drift, layered parallax clouds, and a metallic 3D logo treatment deliver a memorable, professional ident. Ideal for dark, retro, Halloween-adjacent or suspenseful content where mood matters most.