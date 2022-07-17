Cobwebs Logo Intro
00:13 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 1 image · 1 text · 2 fonts · 1 audio
1.3Kexports
Set a chilling tone with a cinematic logo reveal woven through eerie cobwebs and lurking spiders. This Halloween-ready logo animation blends 3D motion graphics, moody depth of field, and a suspenseful pace to build tension before spotlighting your brand. Ideal for intros and outros, it delivers a dark, atmospheric look that fits horror, spooky promos, and seasonal content. Easily add your logo and a short tagline, and pick a color style to match your brand. Works beautifully across landscape, square, and vertical formats to haunt every platform.
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