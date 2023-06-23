Inferno Beats

Turn up the heat on your releases with a blazing music visualizer. This design spotlights your album art at the center, surrounded by roaring flames, thick smoke and drifting ember particles. It reacts to your audio with dynamic exposure and subtle scale pulses, and includes customizable text and colors. Choose bar or line spectrum styles, fine-tune frequency ranges, and tailor the look for social or widescreen formats. Perfect for singles, remixes, DJ sets and channel branding when you want intense, high-impact visuals that move with the music.