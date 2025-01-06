en
Try for free
Try for free
Log in
English
en
Menu
Templates
All
Slideshow
Music Visualization
Intro
Mockups
Video Ads
Youtuber
Stream Overlay
Employer Branding
Branding
Holidays & Sales
Product Promo
Our top picks
Solutions
Video maker
Music visualizers
Lyric videos
Intro maker
Content creator
Stream overlays
Slideshow maker
Corporate videos
Stories
Promo videos
Video ads
Pricing
Resources
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Design Community
Champion Authors
Sell your templates
Affiliate program
Help
About us
Contact us

Golden Shockwave Opener

Templates
/
Intro
2K
6-15s
Landscape
Gold
Wave
Explosion
Particles
Cinematic
Music
Gaming
Education
More details
Golden Intro - Original - Poster image
00:00/00:10
Resolution - Auto (360p)
Loop
Speed (1x)
Keyboard shortcuts H
S_WorX profile image
Created by S_WorX
11exports
10 seconds
2K (2560x1440)
25fps
1image
1text
1font
1audio
Add a dash of elegance and an explosive impact to your brand's unveiling. Our Golden Shockwave Opener template allows your logo to burst onto the scene, encased in glistening golden waves and a commanding shockwave. Designed for multipurpose applications, embrace a ready-to-publish video that conveys power and finesse. Customize it to your brand colors, integrate your tagline, and prepare to dazzle your audience.
Share
Twitter
Facebook
Linkedin
Edit
Similar templates
Best of S_WorX
Explosion & Fireworks Reveal Original theme video
Explosion & Fireworks Reveal
Edit
By TippyTop
15s
4
4
35
Explosion & Fireworks Reveal is a captivating and dynamic visual display that combines the excitement of fireworks and the power of explosions to unveil a logo or brand identity in a stunning way. This logo reveal is perfect for businesses or organizations looking to make a bold and memorable statement, leaving a lasting impression on their audience. Customize it with your logo and text, and get ready to publish a ready-to-impress video that will leave a lasting impact on your audience. Elevate your brand's presence and shine with this stunning reveal template.
Gold Petals Reveal Original theme video
Gold Petals Reveal
Edit
By TippyTop
11s
7
3
14
Step into a world of enchantment with our Gold Petals Reveal template. Unfold the magic of your brand as warmth and romance fill the screen, offering a sophisticated and dreamy essence. With options to customize your logo, tagline, and colors, you can create a video that speaks the language of love and leaves a charming impression.
Luxury Logo Reveal - Horizontal Original theme video
Luxury Logo Reveal - Horizontal
Edit
By MotionParsec
12s
5
3
13
Perfect luxure logo reveal is the best way to show your brand.
Rocket Fury Stone Logo theme video
Rocket Fury
Edit
By Skvifi
10s
8
3
13
Prepare for a launch that'll shake the digital landscape with our Rocket Fury template. Witness your logo emerge from the earth, born from the dust and rubble of an explosive missile reveal. With endless customization options for your logo, tagline, colors, and fonts, this video will make your brand's introduction earth-shatteringly memorable. Aim high and make an impact that's as powerful as a rocket's liftoff!
Fragments Forge Original theme video
Fragments Forge
Edit
By S_WorX
8s
2
4
12
Unleash your brand's potential with a reveal that's as powerful as your vision. The Fragments Forge in a thrilling dance of animation to showcase your logo in glory. Customize this Fragments Forge template with your colors and tagline for an unforgettable presentation on all the popular platforms.
Epic Fire Original theme video
Epic Fire
Edit
By S_WorX
10s
4
5
9
Set your brand alight with our dynamic Epic Fire template. Vibrant flames come to life, swirling with fiery wings to showcase the power and freedom your logo embodies. Perfect for capturing your audience with a memorable intro or outro, this template offers customization options from fonts to colors, making your brand truly soar on any full-screen display.
Explosion Logo - Horizontal Original theme video
Explosion Logo - Horizontal
Edit
By MotionParsec
10s
24
4
13
An incredible boom to amaze your audience!
Glittering Particles Reveal Original theme video
Glittering Particles Reveal
Edit
By TippyTop
10s
5
3
11
Capture the essence of luxury and sophistication with every gleaming particle in the Glittering Particles Reveal. This horizontal video template offers a radiant and high-quality effect, ideal for making your brand, message, or announcement stand out. Customizable with your unique assets, this template promises a sensational reveal that's ready to publish on your favorite platforms.
Try for free
Try for free
Log in
English
en
Menu
Templates
All
Slideshow
Music Visualization
Intro
Mockups
Video Ads
Youtuber
Stream Overlay
Employer Branding
Branding
Holidays & Sales
Product Promo
Our top picks
Solutions
Video maker
Music visualizers
Lyric videos
Intro maker
Content creator
Stream overlays
Slideshow maker
Corporate videos
Stories
Promo videos
Video ads
Pricing
Resources
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Design Community
Champion Authors
Sell your templates
Affiliate program
Help
About us
Contact us