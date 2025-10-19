Menu
Templates
Solutions
Video Essentials
Music & Audio Visuals
Resources
Support & Help
Golden Particle Explosion Reveal
Created by v.createvfx
8exports
10 seconds
1080p (1920x1080)
30fps
1image
2audios
Add a touch of luxury to your brand's image with our Golden Particle Explosion reveal. Perfect for high-end intros or impactful transitions, this template radiates sophistication with shimmering gold particles and a slow-motion burst. Tailor it with your logo and colors to create a professionally polished video that's ready to captivate on any platform.
Similar templates
Best of v.createvfx
By MotionDesk
8s
7
4
12
Step into the spotlight with the Award of Excellence, a template that takes your brand from the shadows to the limelight. Experience different shimmering materials as they elegantly transition, highlighting your engraved logo and text. Perfect for any backdrop, from YouTube intros to corporate presentations, this template is ready to celebrate your brand's achievements in full-screen glory.
By MotionPro
9s
5
3
7
Illuminate your brand's potential with our 'Bulb Light Appearing' template. A stunning 3D light bulb appears, surrounded by a mesmerizing dance of circles to reveal your logo in a sophisticated, multidimensional display. Customize with your tagline, and choose fonts and colors that resonate with your identity. Whether for YouTube intros, corporate presentations, or social media splashes, this ready-to-publish video is your beacon to brilliance.
By motionsparrow
13s
1
6
7
Dive into the essence of Ramadan with the Ramadan Golden Reveal template, an elegant 3D animation that's perfect for the holy month's greetings, celebrations, and promotions. Featuring beautiful Islamic architecture and a warm gold-and-white aesthetic, this template inspires spirituality and harmony. Add your personalized touch with custom logos, images, videos, text, and colors to create a pure and captivating video ready to publish.
By hushahir
6s
4
3
10
Indulge in the luxurious display of your brand with this romantic Valentine Reveal template. Imagine your logo being cradled by silky waves, while a ballet of rose petals whirls around, creating a moment of pure magic. Customize this cinematic video with your choice of fonts and colors, and unveil a creation that speaks of romance and brand sophistication.
By milinkovic
9s
6
4
9
Bring the holiday spirit to your brand with the Golden Gift Reveal template. As golden ribbons twirl and festive lights dazzle, your logo is revealed with a sophistication that speaks of luxury and celebration. Tailor this template with your colors, logo, and tagline to connect with your audience during the most wonderful time of the year.
By MotionBank21
7s
6
2
9
Transform your Easter message into a spectacle of splendor with our Golden Easter Eggs reveal. Watch as opulent eggs bathed in golden hues unfurl, delivering your message with unparalleled elegance. This template's grandeur is perfect for wishing a luxurious holiday or promoting lavish events. Customize it with your own logo and let the animation express the abundance and prosperity of the season through your brand.
By d3luxxxe
8s
27
4
18
Luxury Particles Logo Reveal is a bright and elegant animation that will give your logo or text a polished luxury metallic look alongside particle reveal effect. You can choose between: Gold, Silver or Original Logo Colors. Placeholder for an optional background media is also available.
By oasisfx
12s
6
3
8
Gold Liquid Logo Reveal is a beautiful template that will perfectly fit your logo reveal.
Menu
Templates
Solutions
Video Essentials
Music & Audio Visuals
Resources
Support & Help