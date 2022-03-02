Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Epic Cinematic Logo Reveal - Original - Poster image

Epic Cinematic Logo Reveal

00:16 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 1 image · 1 text · 1 font · 2 audios
Logo animation
3D motion graphics
Intro
Cinematic
Destructive
6.4Kexports
rating
Make a bold first impression with a dark, cinematic logo animation built from rugged concrete textures and gritty 3D motion graphics. A sweeping light cuts through the emblem as fragments and dust complete a dramatic shatter reveal. The centered layout and strong glow accents ensure your branding stays front and center, ideal for intros and outros. Easily customize the logo, tagline, fonts, and colors to match your identity and export across common aspect ratios for any platform.
Available formats:
16:9
9:16
1:1
4:5
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Templates
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Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
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Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
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Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
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Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
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Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
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Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us